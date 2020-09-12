Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.69% of Dmc Global worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOM. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 42.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 249,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 74,885 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti began coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Dmc Global news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $43,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $33.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dmc Global Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $512.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Dmc Global had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

