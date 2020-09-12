Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 66,178.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,313 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.46% of Scholar Rock worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $445.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.79. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.