Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52,769 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CONMED worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CONMED by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $360,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

