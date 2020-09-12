Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 176,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.92% of MTS Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSC opened at $21.49 on Friday. MTS Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $426.78 million, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSC. BidaskClub cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities started coverage on MTS Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Colliers Secur. started coverage on MTS Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

