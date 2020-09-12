Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 109,931 Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,931 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Consol Energy worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 60.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Consol Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Consol Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consol Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of CEIX opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 million, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 2.73. Consol Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.39). Consol Energy had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

