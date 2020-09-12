Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,242 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 30.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 182,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 42,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 30.5% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $41.55 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,850 shares of company stock worth $9,452,970. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

