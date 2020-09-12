Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 83,379 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,379 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,086.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,769.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

