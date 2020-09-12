FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FFBW opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.57 million, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.68. FFBW has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

Get FFBW alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FFBW in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FFBW by 44.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FFBW in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FFBW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.