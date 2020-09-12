Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes $17.83 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,614 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,000. Microsoft accounts for 5.1% of Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $204.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,544.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

