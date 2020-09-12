FirmaChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.33 Million (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. FirmaChain has a total market cap of $15.33 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One FirmaChain token can now be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirmaChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00123324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00270900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.01612185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00206532 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

FirmaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirmaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirmaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.