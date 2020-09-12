First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 37.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 57,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,263,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $777,372.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,300.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total transaction of $1,091,249.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,221 shares of company stock worth $4,817,484 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $185.24 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $208.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -94.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

