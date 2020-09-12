First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 27,725 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 200.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,540 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SASR opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

SASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

