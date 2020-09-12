First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,673 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TransUnion by 12.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,362,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,897,000 after buying an additional 576,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,918,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,330,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $194,702,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,432,000 after purchasing an additional 81,050 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $267,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,640.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,300. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $85.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

