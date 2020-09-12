First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,307 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

In related news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.11.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

