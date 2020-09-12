First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 60,433 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 210.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,493,000 after purchasing an additional 195,337 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

LBAI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $533.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.98. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,500 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,281 shares of company stock valued at $85,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

