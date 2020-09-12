First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Alleghany by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

Shares of Y opened at $549.57 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.01 and a 200-day moving average of $540.01.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

