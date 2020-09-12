First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 341.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $165.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.80. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $107.20 and a twelve month high of $177.71.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.