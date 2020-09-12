First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,584 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of MSG Networks worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 276.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in MSG Networks by 250.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 83,627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 655.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 195,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

MSGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. MSG Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $555.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $152.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 7,163 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $74,208.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $395,541.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,765 shares of company stock worth $903,918. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

