First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in VMware by 931.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Northland Securities began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,782.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $4,704,415.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,813,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,272 shares of company stock worth $16,814,992. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $142.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.44. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

