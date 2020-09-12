First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $136.80 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.60.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,863 shares of company stock worth $503,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.