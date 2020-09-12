First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 207.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL opened at $23.89 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

