First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 124.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,446.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 44.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Universal Display by 76.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 152.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $165.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.21. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $222.20. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

