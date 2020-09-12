First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,318,000 after purchasing an additional 578,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,715,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,564,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,540,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $111,791,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 943,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 309,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on H. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

