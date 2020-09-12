First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 235.3% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FEM opened at $22.48 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

