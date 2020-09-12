First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 191,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,385,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 302,065 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NXTG opened at $58.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $61.37.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.