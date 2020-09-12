First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.