GMB (GMB) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, GMB has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One GMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including BW and DigiFinex. GMB has a total market capitalization of $950,459.05 and approximately $86,321.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GMB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.07 or 0.05064999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00037845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00054657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial.

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BW. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.