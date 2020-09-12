Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 87,526 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Broadcom worth $129,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 41,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.61.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total transaction of $931,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 761,074 shares of company stock worth $247,102,407 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.80 and a 200-day moving average of $289.96. The company has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $378.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

