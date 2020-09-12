Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 153,600 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $150,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 37,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $136.37. 3,524,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,875. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

