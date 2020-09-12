GreenMed (GRMD) Price Hits $0.0002

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One GreenMed token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GreenMed alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $512.49 or 0.04914128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00054628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.