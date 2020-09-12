GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.05 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $42.05 million and $17.51 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00006200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000390 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001662 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000182 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.