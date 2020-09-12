HackenAI Hits Market Cap of $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00120822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00268622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.49 or 0.01609116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00205380 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI.

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.