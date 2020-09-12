HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches Market Cap of $333.62 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00010593 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $333.62 million and approximately $185,525.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006107 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005167 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001259 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000497 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00032248 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,531,203 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

