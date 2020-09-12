HempCoin Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and $404.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00053619 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,430.92 or 0.99863975 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000425 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00184875 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000873 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,386,706 coins and its circulating supply is 258,251,556 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

