Hi Mutual Society Price Tops $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $46,727.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. In the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045271 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.98 or 0.04905146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00038134 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00053650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

HMC is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

