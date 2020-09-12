Horizen Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.36 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $65.73 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $6.62 or 0.00063372 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Bittrex and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00628103 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00083664 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,926,725 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Upbit, COSS, Bittrex, OKEx, Cryptopia, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

