Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 1,187.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 34.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock opened at $391.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.30. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $431.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

