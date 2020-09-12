Huobi Token Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.72 or 0.00045260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, LBank, Huobi and Gate.io. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $114.82 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.87 or 0.04905857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00054695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009586 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,648,397 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

