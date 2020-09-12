IDEX Membership (IDXM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $525.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $324,556.74 and approximately $525.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $162.28 or 0.01568368 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.07 or 0.05064999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00037845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00054657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

