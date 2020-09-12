IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $931,165.28 and $866.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Allbit, Cashierest and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.30 or 0.04914210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00053825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Gate.io, LBank, Upbit, CoinBene, OEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, DDEX, Allbit, Bittrex and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

