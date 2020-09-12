imbrex Market Cap Reaches $296,830.37 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $296,830.37 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045274 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.74 or 0.04926030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038298 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00054672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io.

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars.

