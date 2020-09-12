Impleum Trading 64% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Impleum has a market capitalization of $18,471.27 and $122.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded 64% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Impleum coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00102989 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00031335 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Impleum Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 8,154,336 coins and its circulating supply is 8,047,385 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com.

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.