Insight Protocol (INX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $260,900.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002809 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $260,900.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045274 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.74 or 0.04926030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038298 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00054672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

INX is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,232,451 tokens. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol.

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

