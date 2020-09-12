Insights Network Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $491.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $512.36 or 0.04905507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00053891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,279,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

