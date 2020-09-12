International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Announces Earnings Results

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. International Baler had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 5.33%.

IBAL opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.48. International Baler has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.75.

Get International Baler alerts:

About International Baler

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for International Baler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Baler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.