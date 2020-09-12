Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $260.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.25. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.40 and a 52 week high of $284.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

