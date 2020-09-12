IONChain (IONC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $175,517.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00120822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00268622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.49 or 0.01609116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00205380 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

