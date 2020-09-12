iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 408.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,887,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,358 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,151,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,367,000 after buying an additional 349,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,108,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,109,000 after buying an additional 1,426,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 703,710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,001,000 after acquiring an additional 194,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $64.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $69.71.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.