Jetcoin (JET) Hits Market Cap of $277,090.71

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $277,090.71 and approximately $267,822.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.36 or 0.04905507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00053891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

