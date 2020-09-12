Jibrel Network Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinrail, Bibox and Kucoin. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $12,457.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.30 or 0.04914210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00053825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,141,589 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinrail, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.